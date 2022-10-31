Horse Tracks: Broncos Wilson flashes against Jags in London

For the first time in the month of October, the Denver Broncos found themselves on this side of the win column and it feels fantastic.

Let’s be honest, the first half looked like more of the same old overwhelmed offense. 3 and outs, an interception, and brutal swarming sacks did not inspire much confidence in the Wilson’s ability to do all that much.

With 2:44 to go in the half, Wilson’s found Jerry Jeudy for the first Broncos touchdown in the game, an 11-play 75-yard drive. Was this an aberration or a sign of things to come?

In the 3rd quarter, when the Broncos were pinned on their own 2, the thought of a touchdown was so implausible that I, and probably many other fans, just wanted to play to not get a safety. 10 plays and 98-yards later, Wilson handed the ball to Melvin Gordon who rumbled into the end zone for the Broncos second touchdown of the day.

Multiple touchdowns? In the same game?

When Jacksonville scored a touchdown of their own late in the 4th quarter, in a season where getting points feels next to impossible, many Broncos fans felt like the meager lead might be just enough to vanquish the Broncos in yet another close, low-scoring game.

...but that was not to be.

Immediately, the Broncos answered back with a touchdown of their own, a 9-play, 80-yard response that put the Jags on their heels, doomed to end the game with an ill-timed interception.

For having an offense that has been so frustrating this far into the season, Russell Wilson put together drives of 75, 98, and 80-yards. When the Broncos found themselves in the red zone, they took advantage, converting position into touchdowns. For the first time in weeks, Wilson put the team on his back and demonstrated the skill that inked that $250 million deal.

The optimist in me wants to believe that there were things in this game that Denver could build on going forward into the season. With the bye looming in the week ahead, it’s up to Wilson, coach Nathaniel Hackett, and the rest of the staff to capitalize on all that was good in London against the Jags. After this win, it’s clear the Broncos are capable of more wins this season, just how many is up to them. Let’s ride.

HORSE TRACKS

