Scenes from the Broncos 21-17 victory over the Jaguars

The Denver Broncos have been languishing on offense all season and while there were spurts of the same old inefficient and ineffective offense on Sunday, they also put together three long, impressive drives to put the Jacksonville Jaguars away. Snapping a four-game losing streak, the win also likely saved Nathaniel Hackett’s job for the season.

Despite six three-and-outs, the Broncos still found themselves in the lead late in the fourth quarter. When the Jaguars finally scored another touchdown to take as 17-14 lead with five minutes to go in the game, Russell Wilson did what we all expected he would do when he was traded for earlier this year. He led a comeback drive to take a decisive lead.

It only took eight games to witness this happen, but it finally did. This is the kind of win that a team can build on and begin turning things around. Here’s to Denver getting into a win-streak on the other side of their bye week!