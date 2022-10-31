Dolphins, Jets reportedly among teams interested in trading for Bradley Chubb

The Denver Broncos are sellers ahead of the trade deadline despite winning on Sunday. At 3-5, the offense still struggled with six three-and-outs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Russell Wilson led a comeback touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to help secure the win, but it is doubtful that changes the trade deadline strategy General Manager George Paton is pursuing.

According to Peter King, two teams look to be all-in on Chubb. Both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are considering offering a first-rounder for Chubb and it has become a matter of which team can work out a long-term deal with the pass rusher.

Broncos. One of the league’s most disappointing teams—despite waking up in the second half in London Sunday—has heard from teams on both Chubb and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. GM George Paton, clearly, would move Chubb, due to be a free-agent in March, having missed 24 games due to injury in his first four years, for a first-round pick, and he may get one. A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested, and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb. But to make that deal for a significant price, Miami or New York, or any team, would have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year.

Andrew Mason of The Fan noted that dealing Chubb would help preserve the capital necessary for the Broncos to offer an extension to Dre’Mont Jones. Interior pass rushers are hard to find and with the talent the team has on the edge right now, it would make more sense to get Jones a long-term deal.

What do you think, should the Broncos go ahead and trade Chubb ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline?