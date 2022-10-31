Monday Night Football Week 8: Bengals at Browns - Live Updates

In an AFC North battle, the Cincinnati Bengals look to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens with a road win on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Both teams feature strong defenses, but unbalanced offenses. The Bengals are among the league leaders in passing offense and the Browns in rushing offense. However, they rank near the bottom on the other side of offensive output.

Kickoff is set for Monday, October 31, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I’m not a big believer in the Bengals, but I do think they can outpace the Browns in this game to take the win. The 3.5-point spread does worry me as I think it’ll end up being a one-score type game here. If I had to predict a score here, I would say 21-17 in favor of the Bengals.