Broncos need to trade Bradley Chubb

The trade deadline is today and rumors are swirling about a potential trade of Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb. He is reportedly on the block and multiple teams are calling and reportedly, one team already has a significant offer on the table for him.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Monday that a team has a deal on the table right now for Bradley Chubb that includes a first-round pick. So, a first-round pick and then some for Chubb who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

.@AdamSchefter, to @DMacRadio and @Derek_Wolfe95 on @1043TheFan: There is a team out there that has offered a package that includes a first-round draft pick for Bradley Chubb.” pic.twitter.com/eP4cLrpeox — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 31, 2022

If an offer includes a first-round pick, Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton NEEDS to accept the best offer he gets.

Listen, I am happy that Chubb is finally healthy and playing like the top 5 pick the Broncos were hoping to get when they drafted him at fifth overall, but they need to make this deal. You cannot pass up on this draft compensation, especially when it is unlikely that the Broncos will re-sign Chubb this off-season.

As we know, the Broncos are without a first or second-round pick because of the trade they made for quarterback Russell Wilson. This reported offer would help the Broncos get most of that back and be able to add to their team during the 2023 NFL Draft. This is a team that has holes and has seen key players go down with ACL injuries, so having as many premium picks as possible would be beneficial. Also, GM George Paton has put together now two solid drafts, so giving him and the scouting staff more picks to add to this roster would be a great idea.

Now, let us talk about Bradley Chubb. He has had flashes of brilliance throughout his career, but injuries have slowed him down. Entering this season, he was coming off an unproductive season where injuries slowed him down and he recorded 0 sacks. The expectations for him were fairly low and fans/media were calling him a bust and questioning why the Broncos took him over other prospects like star quarterback Josh Allen. Six months ago, no Broncos fans would believe the Broncos would get a package like this for Chubb. Nothing even close to what they’re reportedly being offered, so we should be thrilled about this development.

Also, committing $20+ million per year on a guy with a medical history as he has is fairly risky as well. Keep in mind, the Broncos need to pay star defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones as well, and just guaranteed a bunch of money to quarterback Russell Wilson as well. So, it doesn’t make sense financially for the Broncos to pay Chubb either. What makes this decision even easier for them is the emergence of pass rushers Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto. The two youngsters have flashed this year and make Chubb expendable. Also, free agent signee Randy Gregory was playing like one of the best edge rushers in the game when he was healthy. So, the Broncos could lose Chubb and still be good at the edge rushing position.

So, in the end, GM George Paton needs to accept the best offer he gets for Bradley Chubb. The 2022 season is already in danger of being a lost one, but this move would help him retool the team for an even better run next season. Losing Chubb would suck, but adding those picks back to Paton’s war chest is something too good to pass up.