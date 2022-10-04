“It’s on all of us. We’re a team.” —Russell Wilson addresses difficult night in Vegas

Sunday’s 23-32 loss was a disappointing blow for Broncos Country.

Not only did the Broncos lose the game, they also lost some key players. RB Javonte Williams is out for the entire season due to an ACL injury, and LB Randy Gregory requires knee surgery and will miss several weeks.

"We've got to respond, we've got to battle. We've got to overcome obstacles."



Broncos can't recapture fourth-quarter magic, look to move on quickly from loss in #DENvsLV » https://t.co/dZn9m9s8iV pic.twitter.com/7XG7tMYTmP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 3, 2022

QB Russell Wilson, acknowledging this beating to Denver’s standings and morale, is pressing forward and choosing to believe in their direction.

“I thought we did some really great things. In the first half, we really executed well, made some big plays,” Wilson shared, noting Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy’s touchdowns, “And then the third quarter, we hurt ourselves. third and 18, third and 19, third and 20, maybe something like that. You don’t want to be in those situations with penalties and stuff like that.”

#3 assured that the team isn’t wavering in their confidence. “These guys, we really believe in what we can do...what was really cool was just seeing our sideline stay in tune in how much faith and belief that we had that we’re going to come back and win the game.”

Wilson also thinks the team is on the verge of getting everything together, adding that they were more locked in this game but at the end of the day they wake up to win. “I think it’s going to be simple,” he explained, “Just trying to stay away from penalties and staying on schedule, and that’s probably the biggest part of this game. And just keep believing in each other.”

Predictably asked about the numerous drops, which are becoming a habit, Wilson admitted there were a few, but he reiterated his belief in his offense.

“I believe in those guys in every second, every moment, all the way to the last play, and I don’t ever doubt. We’re going to make those plays,” he insisted, “We got to make our layups, we got to make the simple things, and like I said, we got to give ourselves the best chance possible because we have such a great defense.”

“I think we’re going to have a great offense,” he continued, “There’s so much good in store, but we got to be able to help ourselves and make sure we’re not hurting ourselves in those situations.”

“That’s what makes this game so special...just the gift of being able to play together, the gift of being able to believe together, the gift to be able to strap the cleats on and do it again, the gift of learning from mistakes, and then the gift to keep going.”

When asked more specifically about Melvin Gordon’s fumble and what it will take for the Broncos to move past this game, Wilson believes it comes down to the entire team.

“We got a lot of season left, we can respond the right way and that’s what we’re going to do,” he insisted, “There is no other way, there is no other option.”