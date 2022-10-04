Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 5

Well, we’re back with another weekly fan confidence poll for the Denver Broncos. Except this week we’re all voting after a disgusting loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Even worse, the loss came against a smug looking Josh McDaniels. Even worse than that, both Javonte Williams and Randy Gregory have been placed on injured reserve. Although, Gregory could be back by Week 10.

That all leads us to this weekly survey. To quote a famous line from Jurassic Park... “Hold on to your butts!”

How confident are you feeling in these Broncos moving forward? Still think Russell Wilson and the offense will eventually figure this out and get to winning some football games or is this the beginning of the end?

We’ll keep this survey open and share the results ahead of the Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.