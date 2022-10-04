Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Tuesday

The Denver Broncos continue to work through their game plan for Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Tuesday was another “simulated” practice, so these are just estimations on where players are at. Caden Sterns went from DNP to limited, so that would be good news there. Both Dalton Risner and K’Wuan Williams moved from limited to full.

Week 4 would have been the first week the Broncos could have activated both cornerback Michael Ojemudia and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. It seems Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is content to start their return clock next week.

“Yeah, we haven’t activated their clocks right now,” Hackett said. “We wanted to be sure we got them some practice. So obviously we can still potentially play them, but we just want to do the right thing for them.”

For the Colts, they got some good news regarding star running back Jonathan Taylor who is working back from a high ankle sprain. He apparently feels a lot better today, but that wasn’t enough for the team to suggest he would be a limited participant in practice. The rumors are that he’ll be a go, but anyone who has watched football for a long time knows how nagging an ankle injury can be. It might be wise to sit him this week... at least from my orange and blue perspective!

Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Tuesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP PJ Locke S Concussion DNP DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DNP Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion DNP DNP Caden Sterns S Hip/Chest DNP LIMITED Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED Russell Wilson QB Shoulder (Right) LIMITED LIMITED Dalton Risner G Ankle LIMITED FULL K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL

Colts Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Julian Blackmon S Ankle DNP DNP Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion DNP DNP Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle DNP DNP Ryan Kelly C Knee LIMITED FULL DeForest Buckner DT Elbow FULL FULL