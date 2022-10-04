 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Tuesday

The Denver Broncos had another estimation of practice on Tuesday, but a few players look like they are progressing the right direction to play on Thursday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos continue to work through their game plan for Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Tuesday was another “simulated” practice, so these are just estimations on where players are at. Caden Sterns went from DNP to limited, so that would be good news there. Both Dalton Risner and K’Wuan Williams moved from limited to full.

Week 4 would have been the first week the Broncos could have activated both cornerback Michael Ojemudia and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. It seems Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is content to start their return clock next week.

“Yeah, we haven’t activated their clocks right now,” Hackett said. “We wanted to be sure we got them some practice. So obviously we can still potentially play them, but we just want to do the right thing for them.”

For the Colts, they got some good news regarding star running back Jonathan Taylor who is working back from a high ankle sprain. He apparently feels a lot better today, but that wasn’t enough for the team to suggest he would be a limited participant in practice. The rumors are that he’ll be a go, but anyone who has watched football for a long time knows how nagging an ankle injury can be. It might be wise to sit him this week... at least from my orange and blue perspective!

Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Tuesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP
PJ Locke S Concussion DNP DNP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DNP
Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion DNP DNP
Caden Sterns S Hip/Chest DNP LIMITED
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Russell Wilson QB Shoulder (Right) LIMITED LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Ankle LIMITED FULL
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Julian Blackmon S Ankle DNP DNP
Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP
Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion DNP DNP
Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle DNP DNP
Ryan Kelly C Knee LIMITED FULL
DeForest Buckner DT Elbow FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...