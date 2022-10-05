George Paton has the right players for this team

Every season brings injuries. While it seems that we’re seeing a higher than normal frequency this year, it is a constant in the game of NFL football.

This is why having roster depth is so important and why the steadying hand of George Paton is helping this team be ready week in and week out to play winning football.

Since the start of the season we’ve lost the following notable players to Injured Reserve:

Wide receiver Tim Patrick

Safety Justin Simmons

Running back Javonte Williams

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory

We’ve yet to get snaps from right tackle Billy Turner and we’ve been missing Quinn Meinerz since week 1. We’ve also recently had promising young safety P.J. Locke go down as well.

On the bright side, we’ve got guys waiting in the wings ready to play. Veterans Graham Glasgow, Mike Boone, Cam Fleming, and Kendal Hinton have been holding down the fort and helping the team reload and fire the next volley.

While the team has been shaky (as their record reflects), it hasn’t looked quite like the past seasons where losses at times felt like our opponents just had better players in too many spots. That’s just not the case with this Broncos team. They haven’t put it all together yet, but I honestly believe they have the right players.

I also really like the move to bring in Latavius Murray right away. He’s a veteran that won’t take long to be able to pick up the playbook and provide the depth this team needs to keep moving forward.

In Paton we trust...

Broncos News

From London to the Mile High City: After wild two days, Latavius Murray thrilled to join Broncos

“[I’ve] known Latavius for a while now, and he is another great pro,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Broncos’ offense shows big-play potential and red-zone improvement, still seeks consistency ahead of matchup with Colts

“There’s been some really good explosive plays,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “There’s been some opportunities for big runs, all kinds of different stuff. I think it’s just the consistency."

Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson ‘super confident’ he’ll play vs. Colts, expects to have no limitations

“I’m doing good,” Wilson said. “Hanging in there. You play a competitive game, you get banged up a couple times here and there.”

There's nothing better than a comeback story, and Melvin Gordon could write an all-timer – DenverFan - DenverFan

What's better than a great comeback?

Other NFL News

Can Seahawks Keep Up High Offensive DVOA? | Football Outsiders

The Bills and Eagles pace this week's DVOA ratings. Plus: the effect of early opponent adjustments, and the Seahawks compared to other recent overachieving offenses.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on what makes Bills DE Von Miller special: 'Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet'

When asked Tuesday what it was about Buffalo edge Von Miller that allowed him to thrive despite age and past injuries, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin smiled before complimenting the intergalactic talent.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10

Parity remains a king in the NFL, making the Power Rankings an arduous undertaking. What is the pecking order at the quarter mark of the 2022 season? Dan Hanzus provides the full rundown, 1 through 32, with the 49ers re-entering the top five.

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor hopes to play Thursday night despite ankle injury

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is hopeful he'll be able to play Thursday night against the Broncos despite a badly twisted right ankle.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday

Though Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott's grip on a football is "not well enough to play," the owner has not ruled out a Sunday return for Prescott.

Aaron Rodgers ‘Touched’ by Pregame Conversation With Bill Belichick - Sports Illustrated

The Packers quarterback was grateful for the brief exchange he had with New England’s coach ahead of Sunday’s game.