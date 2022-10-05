Week 5: Colts at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be looking to rebound at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos will get their third prime time game in five weeks to start the season as they host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. This has to be a bounce-back game for Denver if they are to get the ball rolling this season.

Offensively, it’s been frustrating to say the least, but there has been some positives. When asked what gives him hope the offense will get to where they need to be, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out the give plays they’ve had.

“There have been some really good explosive plays,” Hackett said. “There has been some opportunities for big runs. There’s been all kinds of different stuff. I think it’s just the consistency. We just don’t want to hurt ourselves. We want to make sure that we are continually moving the chains. We had a good third-down week and then we’ve had a bad third-down week. We’ve had a good red zone and then a bad red zone. So I think that it’s about putting it all together. Not just doing one of those situations good, not just the run game, not just the pass game—but consistently doing it throughout a game. I think looking at our entire team, we haven’t played our best football as a team in all three phases, whether it be defense, special teams or offense. I think that there’s still so much more to improve on. All the guys are getting used to each other. That’s just something that we’re going to have to continue to grow and the best football is still ahead.”

They are currently second in the NFL in big passing plays and 8th overall in big plays through four games. That is something worth noting.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch live online through Amazon Prime Video.