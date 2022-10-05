 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos received a break with Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor being ruled out in Week 5.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos OTA Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As the Denver Broncos prepared for their Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, there was a question as to whether the Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor would be able to play in that game. News broke on Wednesday that he would be out for this game. That means both Taylor and Shaquille Leonard will be out this week. Two key starters for Indianapolis.

For the Broncos, they have ruled Quinn Meinerz out again this week and P.J. Locke will also remain in the concussion protocol just three days after suffering one during the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The good news is that right tackle Billy Turner is at least questionable this week instead of being ruled out. Tyrie Cleveland is also close to returning.

Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
PJ Locke S Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Russell Wilson QB Shoulder (Right) LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED --
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Dalton Risner G Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --
Caden Sterns S Hip/Chest DNP LIMITED FULL --
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL

Colts Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Julian Blackmon S Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP DNP OUT
Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Ryan Kelly C Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
DeForest Buckner DT Elbow FULL FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

In This Stream

Week 5: Colts at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 15 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...