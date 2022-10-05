Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Wednesday

As the Denver Broncos prepared for their Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, there was a question as to whether the Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor would be able to play in that game. News broke on Wednesday that he would be out for this game. That means both Taylor and Shaquille Leonard will be out this week. Two key starters for Indianapolis.
For the Broncos, they have ruled Quinn Meinerz out again this week and P.J. Locke will also remain in the concussion protocol just three days after suffering one during the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The good news is that right tackle Billy Turner is at least questionable this week instead of being ruled out. Tyrie Cleveland is also close to returning.
Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|PJ Locke
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Shoulder (Right)
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|--
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip/Chest
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
Colts Injury Report
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|Concussion/Nose/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
