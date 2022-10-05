Broncos vs. Colts practice participation report: Wednesday

As the Denver Broncos prepared for their Week 5 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, there was a question as to whether the Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor would be able to play in that game. News broke on Wednesday that he would be out for this game. That means both Taylor and Shaquille Leonard will be out this week. Two key starters for Indianapolis.

For the Broncos, they have ruled Quinn Meinerz out again this week and P.J. Locke will also remain in the concussion protocol just three days after suffering one during the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The good news is that right tackle Billy Turner is at least questionable this week instead of being ruled out. Tyrie Cleveland is also close to returning.

Here is your full Broncos-Colts practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT PJ Locke S Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Aaron Patrick OLB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Darius Phillips CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Russell Wilson QB Shoulder (Right) LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED -- Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Dalton Risner G Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Caden Sterns S Hip/Chest DNP LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL

Colts Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status Julian Blackmon S Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Shaquille Leonard LB Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyquan Lewis DE Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Taylor RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Ryan Kelly C Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- DeForest Buckner DT Elbow FULL FULL FULL