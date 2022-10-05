Short week presents opportunity for Broncos to quickly turn the page

After losing to the Raiders in a game marred with injuries, fumbles, and, yes, more penalties, Thursday night’s matchup with the Colts has snuck up upon Broncos country. No time to lick wounds. No time to feel sorry for the Broncos.

Thursday night football presents a unique opportunity to show the league just who these Broncos are. Are they a team capable of dropping two games in five days? Or are they a resilient team that bounces back from a lackluster performance with a commanding display of competence?

In this week’s Something Something Broncos podcast, Mike and Jess dive deep into the impact injuries to Javonte Williams and Randy Gregory will have on the team. Can Melvin Gordon shed his fumbling ways to lead the Broncos to rushing glory? What the heck is up with all these penalties?!

Gameday against the Colts is practically here. It’s time to see just what kind of a football team these 2022 Broncos are.