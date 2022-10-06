Broncos vs. Colts: How to watch Week 5 matchup

Game Preview
Both the Denver Broncos (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) have had an up and down start to their 2022 seasons. The Broncos defense at one point looked historic before the Las Vegas Raiders ran them over and the Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs between getting shut out and losing at home to a division rival.
One player looking forward to Thursday Night Football is Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson, though. He talked about how much he loves playing early in the week and how much he is looking forward to this one in particular.
“I think it’s great,” Wilson said on Tuesday. “When you get to play these Thursday night games, for me—I always try to get a lot of my film ahead of film on Mondays. When you play a Thursday night game, as soon as I get back on the plane on Sundays, I’m watching that film, usually on Sunday night of the next team. Getting prepared that way—Monday all day and Tuesday all day. I think that the great thing is every Thursday practice should feel like a game in a way throughout the regular season. You want to make it that competitive, and I think we do a great job of that.
“It’s going to be a great matchup, and I’m looking forward to it, Wilson continued. “Playing in front of our fans, what a great time that’s going to be. It’s a special thing.”
Denver will have plenty of questions to answer. With Javonte Williams done for the season and concerns around Melvin Gordon’s ball security, the smart choice might be a little aerial assault on Thursday night from Wilson. We’ll just have to wait and see how that goes.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, October 6, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Online Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporting)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One | Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Ryan Harris (analyst)
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|PJ Locke
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Shoulder (Right)
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|--
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip/Chest
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
Colts Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday*
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday*
|Game Status
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Shaquille Leonard
|LB
|Concussion/Nose/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Tyquan Lewis
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Broncos-Colts Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are slight favorites over the Colts in this game. The 3-point spread basically represents the advantage given to your typical home team. Coming off losses, both the Broncos and Colts are looking for answers and hope this game will get their teams back on track.
Matchup History
The Broncos and Colts have a long history and rivalry dating back to 1974. Denver really dominated those early matchups, with a bulk of them coming under the John Elway era. By the time Elway retired, the Broncos had a 9-2 all-time record against Indianapolis. Then Peyton Manning entered the league.
Denver would beat Peyton just twice on their way to a 2-8 record against the Colts during that span. They didn’t fare much better once Peyton came to Denver either as he went 1-3 against his former team. Now that both Elway and Manning are gone, things seem to be moving back to normal. Denver owns a 2-1 record against the Colts since 2016.
Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 5
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
