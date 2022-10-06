3 best bets for Thursday Night Football

The following betting odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook for the Denver Broncos - Indianapolis Colts game tonight at 6:15 Mile High time.

1. Longest Touchdown under 39.5 yards (-110)

This matchup consists of two offenses that have yet to find their groove and struggle to put up points. The Colts average a league worst 14.3 points per game, whereas the Broncos are right there with the Colts as their offense averages 16.5 points per game. On the defensive side of things, both teams are in the top half of the league in points allowed. The Colts defense is ranked 13th, allowing 21.3 points per game and the Broncos among one of the best defensive units in the league averaging 17.0 points per game allowed. With struggling offenses going against solid defenses, it is unlikely that a touchdown will be scored in the game with a play of over 40 yards.

2. Longest Field Goal Made (Broncos -110)

The Colts have recently let go of their starting kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after his week one struggles and have brought in new kicker, Chase McLaughlin. McLaughlin has been doing well since signing with the Colts but missed a 50+ yard kick against the Titans last week that might cause Colts head coach, Frank Reich, to think about going for it on fourth down on some occasions instead of settling for the longer field goal attempt for newly signed kicker. Brandon McManus, as we know, has one of the bigger legs in the league and will be playing with comfort of being at home at Mile High, which is why I expect McManus to win this matchup and knock in the longer field goal.

3. Matt Ryan Passing Yards under 230.5 (-115)

This bet plays to the strengths of the Broncos, their defense. It is safe to say that Matt Ryan since signing with the Colts has not gone the way he had hoped. He’s been sacked 15 times, thrown five interceptions, and has struggled against well-coached defenses. Ryan has been struggling immensely and has yet to face an elite defense like the Broncos have. Ryan has faced the 16th, 18th, 27th, and 28th best defenses against the pass this year through the first four weeks. Ryan now comes in on a short week, on the road, and against the 5th best defense against the pass lead by cornerback Patrick Surtain II. With minimal throwing options on the squad already and with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ruled as out for the game, it will be hard for Ryan and the Colts offense to move the ball through the air.

