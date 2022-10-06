NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 5 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In our MHR Challengers group, we have quite the season-long battle shaping up. I actually took the top spot! I do find it ironic that my total record in this group (40-23) is one game better than the Tallysight one. I must have changed a pick somewhere and not even noticed. In any case, we have Immatryin2score and Little44 right on my heels. Behind them are six others within three games of us.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!

