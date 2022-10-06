Live coverage from the Broncos vs Colts game on Thursday Night Football

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

In-Game Updates

1:15 PM MT: The Broncos elevated running back Devine Ozigbo, safety Anthony Harris, and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad ahead of their game against the Colts on TNF.

5:00 PM MT: A few surprises for the Broncos inactives tonight. Right tackle Billy Turner looks like he might actually be able to go for the first time in a Denver uniform in this game. He’ll be active. Check out the full list of inactives for this Broncos-Colts game here.

6:19 PM MT: Nyheim Hines was knocked out of the game early. After getting hit and tackled he came up clearly having issues with motor ability. With the concussion protocol in the NFL being under fire in recent weeks, we can assume they’ll be extra careful with Hines here.

6:25 PM MT: After forcing the Colts into a three and out on their opening drive, Russell Wilson and the Broncos quickly drove down to the field into the red zone. However, their drive would stall out at the 15 where Brandon McManus would put them up 3-0 in the first quarter.

6:53 PM MT: The first quarter would come to an end with a battle of three and outs forming up. Outside of that first Broncos’ drive that ended in a field goal, both teams have mostly punted and a three and out is usually how they got there. Full first quarter recap.

7:01 PM MT: Denver got things going again finally. However, as they were threatening the red zone, Garett Bolles moved early to a Russell Wilson hard count that backed them up. KJ Hamler would nearly break a third down pass for six, but was tackled short of the sticks. McManus would put Denver up 6-0 in the second quarter instead.

7:11 PM MT: With the Colts driving and just two plays removed from Phillip Lindsay breaking open a 16-yard gain, Matt Ryan would try to force the ball over the middle of the field to a waiting Caden Sterns. He would intercept the ball and return it back to the Broncos 37-yard line to keep the Colts scoreless.

7:36 PM MT: Ronald Darby came up limping on a play late in the first half and was taken to the locker room. He is questionable to return.

7:41 PM MT: The Colts drove all the way down to the 15-yard line, but back-to-back sacks by the Broncos’ defense for huge losses put them into a 3rd and 38 situation. They got just enough yards to give them a 52-yard field goal attempt to cut the Broncos lead to 6-3 just before halftime. Full second quarter recap.

7:44 PM MT: News broke at halftime that ILB Josey Jewell is also questionable to return with a knee issue. He was limping on the Colts final drive and he is now unlikely to play in the second half. He would be ruled OUT to start the second half.

Game Preview

Week 5 kicks off with Thursday Night Football and the Denver Broncos (2-2) will host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) in their third prime time game this season. Both teams have stumbled coming out of the gates as their new quarterbacks figure out their new teams.

Matt Ryan is throwing a lot of interceptions, but over his last two games he has improved a lot with a 4-1 touchdown to interception ratio. However, he does have nine fumbles this season and that is an area the Broncos defense could exploit. Ryan has turned the ball over eight total times in four games.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson has been up and down and all over the place in his start in Denver. He hasn’t been turnover prone like Ryan, but he also hasn’t been able to find any consistency on offense yet this season. He had his most efficient game last week, but a horrible third quarter led to a deficit the team could not overcome.

My Prediction

Our staff is fairly confident the Broncos can pull out a win here in our weekly score predictions and I was more confident than most with a 27-17 score prediction there. I think this is a game Denver pulls away from against the Colts.