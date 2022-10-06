Fan confidence tanks after an ugly loss to Raiders in Week 4

As the Denver Broncos prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts tonight on Thursday Night Football, we have a bit of survey results to look at after we asked you how confident you felt in this team after they lost by two scores to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The results were about what we would expect after watching this team lost to both Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

All that preseason hype and I think we’re starting to come to grips with what this team is going to be in 2022. I think 10 wins is likely the optimistic high point and 7-8 wins is the more likely end point. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially if we start to see Russell Wilson begin to get comfortable in this new offense by late season. That would give us some optimism heading into the offseason. But I’m getting ahead of myself. It’s only Week 5!

In our national survey, fans from all over the country overwhelmingly believe that of all the quarterbacks playing for new teams, Russell Wilson is the guy they think has the best chance of turning things around this season.

I will say that if Russell Wilson starts excelling under this new system at any point this season, I think this team will get on a solid run. How long the run lasts is up for debate, but if Wilson gets hot this team will light it up. He just hasn’t gotten into any sort of groove yet through four games.

And our last Broncos-related survey result, those same fans also picked the Broncos to win tonight against the Colts. So at least outside of Denver we have people believing in our team.

