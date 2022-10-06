Broncos sign LB Jonathan Kongbo to the 53-man roster, RB Devine Ozigbo and S Anthony Harris from the practice squad

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed edge rusher Jonathan Kongbo off their practice squad and to their 53-man roster. They have also elevated running Devine Ozigbo and veteran safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to be on the active roster for tonight’s game.

Kongbo is a 6’5”, 255-pound edge rusher who impressed enough during the summer to land on the Broncos practice squad. He is being elevated today because of the injuries to Randy Gregory, Aaron Patrick, and Jonathon Cooper. The Broncos were down to three healthy edge rushers and needed some depth and that is exactly what Kongbo will provide.

He has a chance to stick on the roster as well. Randy Gregory is on the injured reserve for at least four weeks. Meanwhile, Patrick has a concussion, but he should be good to go after the long week next week and Cooper has been sidelined with a hamstring for a few weeks now.

As for the practice squad additions, this is the first time these two have been elevated from the practice squad, so they can be elevated a few more times this season if needed. Ozigbo will add depth behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone. Recently signed veteran Latavius Murray will be inactive for this one, so Ozigbo will serve as the third running back for the Broncos tonight.

With safety P.J. Locke out with a concussion as well, veteran Anthony Harris will be called up to the active roster for tonight’s game as well. It is unclear if he will play ahead of rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell, but with injuries to Justin Simmon and P.J. Locke, he could see some playing time.