Broncos vs. Colts inactives: Week 5

The Denver Broncos enter tonight’s game a bit banged up and that will be represented in the inactives list below. Safety P.J. Locke and linebacker Aaron Patrick have already been ruled out with concussions they suffered during Sunday’s loss vs. the Raiders.

Also, linebacker Jonathon Cooper will be inactive with a lingering hamstring injury he has been dealing with. We will also recently signed veteran running back Latavius Murray among the Broncos inactives. He joined the team on Monday and just played a game in London on Sunday with the Saints, so he was not ready to play for the Broncos in such a quick turnaround.

For the Broncos, we will see veteran Billy Turner and rookie defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike active for the first time this season.

WR Tyrie Cleveland & OL Billy Turner are both ACTIVE for #INDvsDEN.



The rest of the Broncos' inactives include rookie wide receiver Jalen Virgil, veteran cornerback Darius Phillips and starting guard, Quinn Meinerz who will miss another game.

As for the Colts, they will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor who was ruled out yesterday for tonight’s game. They will also be down defensive end Tyquan Lewis and safety Julian Blackman.

Here is the complete list of your inactives for the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Thursday Night matchup at Mile High Field in Denver Colorado.

Broncos Inactives

Running Back, Latavius Murray

Safety, P.J. Locke

Linebacker, Aaron Patrick

Linebacker, Jonathon Cooper

Wide Receiver, Jalen Virgil

Cornerback, Darius Phillips

Guard, Quinn Meinerz

Colts inactives