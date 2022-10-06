Broncos vs. Colts second quarter recap

The first quarter ended with an eight yard gain by Russell Wilson, so when the Denver Broncos took over to start the second quarter they only needed two yards and found them on a short pass to Courtland Sutton.

On the next play, Denver got a screen pass to Melvin Gordon who turned it up field for an 11-yard gain and a first down into Indianapolis Colts’ territory. He then hit Albert Okwuegbunam outside for a quick five yard gain. An inside run from Gordon gained four yards to bring up a third and one. It looked like the Colts were going to stuff the third down run, but Gordon broke a few tackles for a first down gain.

Garett Bolles had a false start penalty on the next play. Russell Wilson’s hard count drew him offsides, apparently. That would be the drive killer as they would end up with a fourth and short five. Brandon McManus would come out and add another field goal to Denver’s lead.

#Broncos kicker Brandon McManus drills a 44-yard field goal to put the Broncos up 6-0. pic.twitter.com/ZS3x0l1cyN — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) October 7, 2022

Broncos 6, Colts 0.

The Colts were on the verge of another three and out as Baron Browning burst through the edge and nearly got the sack before Matt Ryan climbed the pocket to find Michael Pittman for the first down shy of midfield. After a holding penalty, Pat Surtain forced a fumble on a wide receiver getting away. The ball landed perfectly between two Broncos’ defenders into the arms of a Colts player for a first down.

Phillip Lindsay would power his way for four yards on first down as the Colts began to inch towards field goal range. He then broke one outside for 16-yards that put them deep into field goal range. From the Broncos 26-yard line, Matt Ryan tried to throw it over the middle and had it intercepted by Caden Sterns who returned it to the Broncos 37-yard line.

Denver’s offense continued to look out of sync after Wilson misfired on a throw to Courtland Sutton and then overthrew Eric Saubert. However, Saubert was interfered with that was called pass interference to give Denver the ball just across the 50. A holding penalty on Andrew Beck killed the drive from there to bring out the punt unit.

Running the two minute offense, the Colts get close to midfield through a good completion and a challenge for the first down. Ryan then hit Pittman across the middle who was able to get the ball out to the Broncos 45-yard line. They would convert a huge first down into field goal range with just over a minute to go in the half.

They would be knocked out of field goal range on the next play with a strip sack by Josey Jewell and Dre’Mont Jones. The Colts would recover but on the very fringe of field goal range after that 18-yard loss. Baron Browning then ended all hopes of a field goal with a huge stunt to get that back-to-back sack on Ryan.

On third and 38, Ryan got some of those yards back to allow them to at least try a field goal before halftime. They would get the 53-yard field goal to get points on the board.

Broncos 6, Colts 3.