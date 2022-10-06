Broncos vs. Colts third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos got a quick first down to start the second half on a pass to tight end Eric Saubert, but the drive went nowhere from there. Russell Wilson was sacked and fumbled, but he was able to recover. They would punt two plays later.

Denver’s defense seemed to be wearing down right out of the gates in the third quarter as the Indianapolis Colts began bullying their way down the field in a long drive. The defense would stiffen just outside the 30 yard line and on third and 11 Ryan was facing pressure again and threw the ball away to bring the field goal unit out for a 51-yard field goal.

Broncos 6, Colts 6.

Devin Ozigbo got his first carry in the game as Melvin Gordon hasn’t seen the field since fumbling despite his knee being down. On the next play, Wilson was under pressure and just heaved it 50 yards down field where both Courtland Sutton and Montrell Washington caught it.

Washington took an end around on the next play for nine yards. Then Melvin Gordon finally got back on the field on second down to get four yards to setup a the first and goal to go of the game. From the nine yard line, Wilson handed off to Gordon who promptly lost a yard. On second down, Wilson was being sacked before he even really had a chance to set his feed and again the Broncos offense would face a third and forever that would produce another field goal attempt.

It would be blocked.

It would be up to the Broncos’ defense to turn the tide and they would do that on the next drive with Caden Sterns intercepting Matt Ryan again on a pass over the middle of the field to set Denver up at the Colts’ 27 yard line.

Two plays later, Andrew Beck had a pass right into his bucket for a touchdown from Russell Wilson but the ball was knocked out of his arms. On third and 10, Wilson went deep again but just overthrew Jerry Jeudy in the end zone. McManus would not have his field goal blocked again as he put Denver back up.

Broncos 9, Colts 6.

After a three and out by the Colts, the Broncos got the ball back. Wilson hit Saubert over the middle for his third reception of the game to setup a second down and three. Wilson stayed in the shotgun and hit Jeudy outside who cut it up field for a seven yard gain and a first down.

The third quarter came to an end with a screen pass to Mike Boone who turned it up field for a huge gain to the Colts’ 31-yard line for a 34-yard gain.