Final Score: Broncos blow multiple chances to win; fall to 2-3 after loss to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts took the game into overtime after a last second field goal in regulation and then took their first lead of the game in overtime. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos would fly down the field with two explosive plays, but on fourth down Wilson would miss a wide open KJ Hamler in the end zone to fire a pass into tight coverage that would send Denver to 2-3 on the season.

For me, the biggest concern was from our fanbase. In a tie game, with the defense feeding off the energy of the fans. The fans left. They exited the stadium in droves instead of sticking around to support the team in a very winnable game. That’s almost reprehensible to me and something fans should begin to talk about during the mini-bye heading into Week 6.

Fans clearing out instead of getting loud during a winnable game is embarrassing. Is this what #BroncosCountry is now? — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 7, 2022

First Quarter

The first quarter was mostly a battle of three and outs between two bad offenses, but the Broncos’ opening drive was one that produced. The big play in that drive was an 18-yard scamper by Russell Wilson that ended up putting them where they would end up kicking a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines was knocked out with a concussion early, which meant Phillip Lindsay got his first action in the game. Fans gave him an ovation after his first carry in the game.

Broncos 3, Colts 0. Full first quarter recap.

Second Quarter

The defense battle continued in the second quarter. In, fact the best part of the quarter might have been at the very end. With the Matt Ryan and the Colts driving, the Broncos defense suddenly came alive. The first was a first down strip sack from Dre’Mont Jones and Josey Jewel. The Colts would recover, but lose 18-yards on the play. On the very next play, Baron Browning burst past the center on a stunt for yet another sack to force a third and 38.

Ultimately, the Colts would barely stay inside field goal range to kick a 52-yard field goal to get their first points in the game just before halftime.

Broncos 6, Colts 3. Full second quarter recap.

Third Quarter

Offensive ineptitude is the only phrase that seemed to fit these two teams through three quarters. Denver did more with their drives getting into field goal range twice, but the second time was due to a Caden Sterns interception. They were only able to score three, though.

However, the quarter ended with a bang with Mike Boone taking a screen pass for 34-yards that would set the Broncos up in field goal range again.

Broncos 9, Colts 6. Full third quarter recap.

Fourth Quarter & Overtime

The drive would end with a Russell Wilson interception. Because that’s just how it is for Broncos Country.

It’s on the defense and they kept the Colts from getting into field goal range on their next drive with a third down sack by Baron Browning and Bradley Chubb to force the punt.

It wasn’t until the six minute mark when Denver got the ball back that they finally started to see holes in the run game. Melvin Gordon opened things up with a big 16-yard run and it wasn’t long until Mike Boone ripped off a 19-yard gain into Colts’ territory. The drive would stall out after Garett Bolles was carted off the field with an injury.

On fourth and 2, Wilson threw it quickly over the middle to Eric Saubert for the first down with three minutes to go in the game. Inside the red zone, a quick toss to Courtland Sutton gained five yards. Then on second down, Wilson handed off to Boone who gained two yards to bring up third down while forcing the Colts to call their final timeout.

A first down would have ended it, but Russell Wilson would throw an interception instead in the end zone.

The Colts would take advantage of this costly mistake with a long drive. Quickly getting it inside the the Broncos’ 10 yard line with 20 seconds to go in the game. They would kick the game-tying field goal to send the game into overtime.

Broncos 9, Colts 9.

With their first possession in over time, the Colts drove right down the field to get into field goal range. They would take their first lead of the game with five minutes to go in overtime.

Colts 12, Broncos 9.

Melvin Gordon snagged a screen pass from Wilson to open up their possession for a 25-yard gain out to midfield on the very first play. On the next play, Jerry Jeudy got loose deep for a 35-yard gain to the Colts’ 14-yard line.

On first down, Gordon would pick up a couple of yards. Then Gordon would get upended on what looked like could be a touchdown run to setup a third and two from the six yard line. He would be stuffed just shy of the fourth down marker to setup a fourth and one.

After a Colts timeout and then a Broncos timeout, they would go for it. From the shotgun, Wilson would miss his pass over the middle for the loss.