Garett Bolles carted off the field vs. Colts

The Denver Broncos suffered another brutal injury. This time left tackle Garett Bolles went down with what looks like an ankle injury after Mike Boone rolled up on him while being tackled. He would be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter with Calvin Anderson taking his spot.

In this game, the Broncos have already seen Ronald Darby, Josey Jewell and Baron Browning all left the game and did not return for various other injuries. The hits keep coming for the Broncos starters. This one hurts as Denver was nursing a three-point lead late in this game.