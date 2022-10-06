Report: Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles has a broken leg

More bad injury news.

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos starting left tackle Garett Bolles has suffered a broken leg and will miss an extended period of time. Klis estimates about six weeks would be the best case, but this seems like an “out indefinitely” type of situation.

Per source, Broncos LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken right leg. Further exams needed to determine severity. Best case is roughly 6 weeks. But there is fear he could miss more. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 7, 2022

Bolles was rolled up on late in the fourth quarter and was rolling around in pain. The replay didn’t look good and Bolles looked pissed off and emotional as he was getting carted off the field. Now, the Broncos' offensive line that already hasn’t looked great will be without their starting left tackle for quite a while.

Look for Calvin Anderson to get the start in place of the injured Bolles moving forward, He is really the only true left tackle on the roster currently so I don’t see Fleming or Billy Turner sliding over the left side to replace him, at least right now.

The Broncos' awful injury luck continues. They lost Tim Patrick for the season early into camp, Billy Turner has not been healthy, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has barely been on the field, Justin Simmons is on the IR, and within the last four days, the Broncos have lost Javonte Williams, Randy Gregory, and now Garett Bolles for an extended period of time.

These are all significant injuries to key members of this roster. You can only rely on “next man up” for so long before it starts negatively impacting your performance. Unfortunately for the Broncos, who are now a disappointing 2-3, I think we are well past the point right now.

The Broncos lost cornerback Ronald Darby and linebacker Josey Jewell to injury as well in this one and both were eventually ruled out. So, hopefully, we avoid more bad news with those two players as well.

This sucks.