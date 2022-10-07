Shameful: Denver Broncos should be embarrassed following 12-9 defeat to the Colts

Five weeks into the season, the 2022 Denver Broncos are an utter failure.

There isn’t a lot to say here. The Broncos coughed up what should have been a layup victory over a team without their best player.

Instead, what did we get?

Horrible offensive game management? Check.

Russell Wilson having a f*** it attitude and just chucking the ball out of frustration? Check.

An inconsistent run game? Well, of course, check!

This was an absolute must-win game for the Broncos, and the team treated it as if it was gifted to them. And it showed.

Unfortunately, we are at the point in the season where the “it is what it is” mantra takes effect. It was so hard to believe things could’ve been as ugly as a Drew Lock - Vic Fangio team.

But Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson are doing their best to make us rethink that.

