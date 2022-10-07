 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Both CB Ronald Darby and LT Garett Bolles will miss rest of season

The Denver Broncos have lost two more key starters for the remainder of the season as the hits just keep coming.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

To add insult to injury after a tough home loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that they would lose two more starters for the rest of the season. Cornerback Ronald Darby went down with a torn ACL and left tackle Garett Bolles has a broken leg.

This coming just four days after the team moved Javonte Williams to injured reserve for the season after multiple ligament tears in his knee. They also moved Randy Gregory to IR, but he is likely to return later in the season.

With the season already in a tailspin just five games in, the Broncos need to get some positive things going offensively if they are to have any hope of salvaging what is left of the 2022 season. It’s going to be hard to do that if they keep losing key starters to injury.

In This Stream

Week 5: Colts at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 35 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...