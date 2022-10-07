Both CB Ronald Darby and LT Garett Bolles will miss rest of season

To add insult to injury after a tough home loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that they would lose two more starters for the rest of the season. Cornerback Ronald Darby went down with a torn ACL and left tackle Garett Bolles has a broken leg.

Coach Hackett announced that LT @gbolles72 and CB @realronalddarby will miss the remainder of the season.



October 7, 2022

This coming just four days after the team moved Javonte Williams to injured reserve for the season after multiple ligament tears in his knee. They also moved Randy Gregory to IR, but he is likely to return later in the season.

With the season already in a tailspin just five games in, the Broncos need to get some positive things going offensively if they are to have any hope of salvaging what is left of the 2022 season. It’s going to be hard to do that if they keep losing key starters to injury.