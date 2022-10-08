AFC West watch: Chiefs class of division through five games

At this point, it’s abundantly and painfully clear.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still the best team in the AFC West. And it’s not really close either.

Through five games the Chiefs sit at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division. And short of a miracle on Monday, Kansas City will improve both.

Welcome to another year of every team in the AFC West playing for second place.

Here is Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers head to Cleveland hobbled and in for a dog fight (pun intended).

Meanwhile, the Browns get back Myles Garrett to face an offensive line down a starting right tackle and still not very good.

Still, DraftKings Sportsbook has LA as the current -2-point favorite.

What will decide this game is the Cleveland defense. If the Browns are able to get pressure on Herbert and consistently hit him, that will set them up for success.

Cleveland should be able to run the football against the average Chargers defense. The Browns enter Sunday’s game as the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. If both are able to eat against LA, the Browns will pull the upset.

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) vs Kansas City Chiefs (3-1), 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Let’s be real, Mahomes and the Chiefs should blow out Las Vegas.

This game should not and will not be close, especially since it’s at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes is a man on a mission this year, and this Raiders defense is ripe to be shredded.

DraftKings only has KC as a -7-point favorite; it should easily cover that number.

In terms of player proposition (prop) bets, Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs has good value at +135. That would mean the KC QB has to throw three passing TDs for the prop bet to hit.