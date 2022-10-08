Russell Wilson getting treatment on shoulder injury sustained vs. Raiders

When the Denver Broncos released their first injury report on a short week after a road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, it was noted that Russell Wilson was dealing with a shoulder issue but that it was not a big deal.

In a report from Adam Schefter, Wilson has a partially torn lat near his right shoulder. While the injury won’t require surgery, it was clearly affecting his game on Thursday Night against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed just over 50% of his passes and threw two costly interceptions. Schefter went on to state that ‘doctors believe the injury could linger for multiple weeks.’

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network also reported that Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to receive an injection to help with the discomfort he is dealing with in his throwing shoulder.

Sources say Russell Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi -- an injury more commonly seen in baseball players, and one that is not usually treated with an injection. Wilson intends to play through it and be ready for next Monday night against the #Chargers. https://t.co/4th07EMyfG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2022

It was a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, which should help with his strained latissimus dorsi in his throwing shoulder.

With the short week ahead of the Thursday Night Football game, this injury could explain how poorly Wilson played that night. He hasn’t looked this inaccurate in most games, but the issues on offense certainly extend beyond Wilson at this point. It just happened to be all the more catastrophic with him not being able to hit even open receivers with any consistency.

We should not expect this injury to keep Wilson on the sidelines and he is planning to play in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. And yes, that game is also on prime time on Monday Night Football.