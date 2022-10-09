Mike Shanahan could help fix offensive Broncos offense

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos offense has been offensive.

And needless to say, it’s a huge problem.

The first step to fixing this problem is admitting there is one.

George Paton and the Broncos won’t move on from Hackett after five games. It’s also clear the first-year head coach is in way over his head as both the head coach and offensive play caller.

Given the pride involved, it’s highly unlikely Hackett will give up the playcalling.

So he and the team need to bring in an experienced offensive mind to help with the playcalling and game planning. This person could help the quarterback get comfortable in the offense. And he could also help script the first 15 plays of the game (wink, wink).

Hackett just did this with Jerry Rosburg. Hackett also did this with Dom Capers on the defensive staff. Now do it for the offense.

I mentioned this in the winners and losers column after the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but give Mike Shanahan a call and see if he’s interested. This is a branch of his offense, he knows more about offense than Hackett ever will and he could be someone for Hackett to lean on. Shanahan could serve as an offensive administrator for Hackett and the Broncos. Plus, Shanahan knows offense and he knows this offense.

Shanahan wouldn’t be the offensive coordinator. He wouldn’t call the plays. But he could be the experienced mind Hackett and this inexperienced offensive staff clearly need.

Of course, I have no idea if Shanahan would even be interested in this, but at least put out a feeler. If not Shanahan, find a veteran offensive coach who has experience. Clearly, this is not working on any level. Whether the play of the quarterback, execution or play calling, something needs to be done and someone who has done this at the NFL level needs to be brought in. Just look at the defensive side of the ball.

For those calling for Darrell Bevell, he’s currently on the staff of the Miami Dolphins.

Obviously having two veteran guys in your ear as the head coach doesn’t exactly instill the confidence you have any clue you can do the job, but it’s an immediate, and realistic, solution to the biggest problem the Broncos face.

