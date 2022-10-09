NFL Week 5 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 5 of the regular season.

As we continue to pick up the pieces of a more than rough 2-3 start to the Denver Broncos season, the rest of the NFL show must go on. Sunday begins in London with Aaron Rodgers taking on the red hot Giants. The games I’m most interested in is that one, but also the Chargers on the road against the Browns. I think that might be a game the Chargers could lose if the Browns get any kind of running game going. The rest of the games on the board this morning are all kind of meh for me in terms of compelling, so Red Zone might be the play here.

Early games schedule