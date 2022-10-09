NFL Week 5 Late Games: Live Updates

It’s an NFC type afternoon with all three games featuring NFC teams. Amazingly, not a single one pairs a divisional game. I think the game to watch might be the Eagles-Cardinals matchup. That could easily become a crazy game, but it could also easily be an Eagles blowout depending on how well Kyler Murray plays. Overall, not much interesting here. I’ve never been interested in NFC drama anyway.
Late games schedule
- San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
- Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
