 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 5 Late Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season. Here is your late games open thread.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It’s an NFC type afternoon with all three games featuring NFC teams. Amazingly, not a single one pairs a divisional game. I think the game to watch might be the Eagles-Cardinals matchup. That could easily become a crazy game, but it could also easily be an Eagles blowout depending on how well Kyler Murray plays. Overall, not much interesting here. I’ve never been interested in NFC drama anyway.

Late games schedule

Late Game live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...