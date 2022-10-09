Sunday Night Football Week 5: Bengals at Ravens - Live Updates

We’ve got a premier AFC North battle in prime time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens all knotted up at 2-2. The winner of this game will stay in the AFC North lead. These early division games tend to be huge down the road.

The Bengals defense has been surprisingly stout allowing just over 17 points per game and if they can keep Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a low scoring affair then that could play right into the road teams hands. If they get in a shootout, I do think Lamar is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when hot and if he gets hot, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be in trouble.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland and will air on NBC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I decided to go with the Ravens in this game with the points. The Bengals are going to be a tough out for them, though.