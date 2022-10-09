The Denver Broncos have had a putrid start to the 2022 regular season with an offense that has been more embarrassing than any offense that has taken the field in the post-Manning era. They take on a Los Angeles Chargers team that stumbled out of the gates, but has won back-to-back games to get back above .500.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 6.5-point road underdogs to the Chargers in Week 6. The over/under for this game stands at 46.5.

Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds

Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

ATS Betting Lines: Los Angles -6.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +220 / Los Angeles -260

Over/Under: 46.5

Neither team has looked great. The Chargers were supposed to have a world class defense, but they are giving up nearly 28 points per game. Meanwhile, the Broncos offense has only been able to muster a measly 15 points per game. Something will have to give there and most fans would probably agree it’ll be the Broncos offense that gives.

The one thing going for the Broncos is history. It seems as though the Chargers are the team that rights the capsizing Broncos ship. In 2012, the Broncos were 2-3 under new quarterback Peyton Manning and down 24-0 at halftime. Denver surged for a second half comeback that sparked an 11-game win streak. Again, in 2019 the Broncos started out 0-4 under new head coach Vic Fangio. In Week 5, they beat the Chargers 20-13.

Hopefully this is another week where Denver gets right against the Chargers. What do you think Broncos Country?