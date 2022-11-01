NFL Power Rankings: Week 9

If I told you that the Week Eight game between the Seahawks and Giants could very well have huge playoff implications, would you have believed me? I sure hope not, but that’s exactly what went down at Lumen Field on Sunday.

This week also had Tom Brady suffering two losses this week, Christian McCaffery hitting for the cycle, and Derrick Henry making it very clear that he still owns the Texans.

The top five teams stayed put this time around; the Eagles and Chiefs are just too good to have any team moved above them, even with during their bye weeks. There was also some sporadic movement across the board, and I think the most surprising thing so far has been the Vikings staying inside the Top 10 for as long as they have.

I was finally able to move the Broncos up a spot, which made for a nice change this week. Scoring three touchdowns on long drives, getting the whole receiving corps involved, and the defense coming up with two INTs was a great sight to see. But there are tons of offensive issues that remain, so we shouldn’t get our hopes up too high just yet.

Mover of the Week: Seattle Seahawks (up seven spots). The surprise team of the year continued their impressive offensive showing, but it was also their defense that made a giant impression, taking out a Top 10 team.