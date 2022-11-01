BREAKING NEWS: Broncos trade linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have traded linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for a package that includes a first round pick.

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

The Broncos acquired the 49ers' first-round selection who Miami owned, a 2024 fourth-round round selection, and veteran running back Chase Edmonds in return for Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection

As we know, Bradley Chubb was on the trade block as we neared the deadline. He was in the midst of the final year of his deal and was deemed expendable because of the signing of Randy Gregory, and the emergence of Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto on defense. So, the Broncos were able to get back some value for a player they were most likely going to lose to free agency this upcoming offseason.

This deal also gets the Broncos back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As we know, they traded away their 2023 first and second-round picks in the Russell Wilson deal, so this deal helps make up for a bit. General Manager George Paton values draft picks and has been successful with his selections during his first two seasons with the Broncos, so acquiring more picks had to be high on his priority list.

As for Chase Edmonds, he gives the Broncos a versatile back who can help out in the passing game. In 8 games with the Dolphins this year, he totaled 42 rushing attempts for 120 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. He also added 10 receptions for 96 yards and 1 touchdown in the passing game as well. I would expect him to join the Broncos as a third-down back and outlet receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson

During this past offseason, Chase Edmonds signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. that is worth $12.1 million base value with $6.1 million guaranteed. However, the Broncos can get out of that contract fairly easily next season because of his lack of guaranteed money. They can free up $6 million dollars if they decide to part ways with him, which seems likely, but that is something we will deal with this upcoming offseason.

In the end, the Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which is huge. With a little over an hour left in the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Broncos decide to make any more moves before the 2 pm MT deadline.