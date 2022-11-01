Was this Wilson's best game as a Bronco? | Week 8 film analysis

Today we are jumping into the tape to answer a simple yet important question. Was this Russell Wilson's best game as a Bronco?

The reason this question is so important to Broncos Country is that it will give us insight into whether or not this offense is making progress toward being what we all expected it to be. Was this a quality outing from our 250 million dollar quarterback, or in the words of Wall Street was this a “Dead Cat Bounce” against a bad Jaguars team?

Today we break down 14 total clips, seven good, six bad, and one no grade. I hope y’all enjoy it!

Editor’s note: If you like the content here, be sure to subscribe Tim Jenkins on his YouTube channel and follow him on Twitter. He does a tremendous job breaking down Denver Broncos quarterback film and is a must follow each week for all Broncos fans.