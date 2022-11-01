Broncos currently projected to hold the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the Denver Broncos trading Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-round pick, we can now start keeping an eye on where Denver might end up picking in that draft. The Dolphins traded a pick they received in separate trade with the San Francisco 49ers when they traded to move up to draft quarterback Trey Lance.

According to Tankathon, the 49ers at 4-4 currently hold the 20th overall pick in the first round. They also just traded for running back Christian McCaffrey and have a strong defense, so this could be a team that challenges for seeding in a weak NFC. Looking over the 49ers remaining schedule, they have it a bit easy. I could see them finishing around the 10-win mark on the season and that would put Denver somewhere in the 20s.

Broncos 2023 NFL Draft Picks

1 - from Dolphins via 49ers

3 - Broncos’ own pick

3 - from Colts

4 - Broncos’ own pick

5 - Broncos’ own pick

7 - from Vikings

Even so, the Broncos previously had no picks until the third round. This is a huge shakeup for the Broncos who do need to look hard at improving their offensive line in the draft next year. In this trade, the Broncos also received the Dolphins fourth-round pick in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds. They also sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami.

