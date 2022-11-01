 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos trade for Jets pass rusher Jacob Martin

The Broncos add to their pass rushing depth after trading Bradley Chubb away to the Dolphins.

By Scotty Payne
Baltimore Ravens v New York Jets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos traded for New York Jets pass rusher, Jacob Martin. The Broncos are giving up a 2024 4th-round pick in exchange for Martin and a 2024 5th-round selection.

Martin is a 6’2”, 242-pound pass rusher who is in the midst of his fifth season in the NFL. He has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, New York Jets, and now the Denver Broncos during his career. So far this season for the Jets, Martin has totaled 1.5 sacks but does have 15 career sacks throughout his career.

In the end, this is a depth move by the Broncos who needed to add edge help after trading away Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Also, they have veteran starter Randy Gregory on the injured reserve and Baron Browning out for a few weeks as well, so some depth was needed in the short term.

I would expect rookie Nik Bonitto to get more playing time now that Chubb is in Miami. I would expect he and Jonathon Cooper to get the majority of playing time at the edge rushing position while Browning and Gregory are sidelined. However, Martin does add some depth and protection they need after losing multiple edge rushers this season.

