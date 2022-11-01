 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 9

By Tim Lynch
NFL: International Series-Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are coming off a big 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to get some positivity back in the building heading into their Week 9 Bye. The big news is the fact that their offense score touchdowns instead of field goals, but is this offense truly turning a corner? If it has, that leads us to one of the two main questions in our Broncos Reacts survey this week.

The first is around embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Does this win secure him his job through the remaining half of the season?

Meanwhile, today was also the NFL Trade Deadline and the Broncos were busy. They made a monster trade with the Miami Dolphins sending Bradley Chubb to Florida in exchange for a first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds, and other picks. We should probably give that big trade a grade this week.

Then, of course, we have the weekly confidence poll. I suspect with the win over the Jaguars, we’ll see that needle move a bit of the floor where its been for the last few weeks.

