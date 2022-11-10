Broncos Start Em, Sit Em: Week 10 vs. Titans

Last time we saw the Denver Broncos offense, they picked up a win in London with one of their best offensive performances of the season. It was far from a perfect performance, but is it something the team can build on?

The Broncos defense will have their work cut out for them as they try to slow down Derrick Henry, but the offense gets a friendlier matchup. Although the Tennessee Titans are allowing the second fewest rushing yards per game at 87.6, they are allowing 275.6 passing yards per game, second most in the league. Is that enough to put Russ and his pass catchers in your lineup?

Start QB Russell Wilson as QB2

I’m hedging my bet a little here, but the Titans are allowing 24.8 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, third most in the league. Wilson is coming off one of his better performances of the season, although it only yielded 13.78 fantasy points. Perhaps more importantly, Wilson is set up for success coming out of the bye week. It not only gives him time to rest and heal a hamstring and shoulder injury that slowed him down, but it also allows additional time for Russ and Nathaniel Hackett to get on the same page. We still can’t feel great starting Russ, but with the generous matchup, I’d roll him out in two QB leagues or as a top 16 option if your starter is on bye.

Sit RB Melvin Gordon

Although Melvin Gordon plunged into the endzone in London, he hasn’t gone over 33 rushing yards in the last three weeks. After receiving double digit carries in each of the first three weeks, he’s done so just twice in the last five weeks. He’s averaging just over three yards per carry against a team who is allowing the second fewest rushing yards per game, so I’m out on Gordon.

Sit RB Latavius Murray

Neither running backs usage can be trusted, so much of the same can be said about Latavius Murray that was said about Gordon. Murray has been slightly better, averaging four yards per carry, but the Broncos offensive line remains an issue. Although he’s scored twice in three games with the Broncos, there are no specific trends to show that he is the preferred goal line back over Gordon. I’m out on both running backs this week.

Sit RB Chase Edmonds

Make it three Broncos running backs that can’t be trusted this week. Admittedly, Edmonds offers some appeal as a dart throw DFS play. If the Broncos deploy him in passing situations, he could certainly have an impact, but you can’t plug him into a season-long lineup unless you’re extremely desperate.

Start WR Courtland Sutton

It should come as no surprise that the Titans are among the league’s worst in surrendering fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Courtland Sutton, however, has struggled his way to just 50 yards across the last three games. It’s fair to question how much trust we can place in the wide receiver, but Sutton was rolling early in the season before hitting a slump. In two of the last three games, Sutton saw his lowest target totals of the season, but I think the team will place an emphasis on getting him going out of the bye week. I’m firing him up as a WR2/3.

Start WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has quietly put together a solid stretch of games. He’s eclipsed 50 yards in five straight games and is coming off back-to-back weeks of at least 15 fantasy points. As a crisp route runner, Jeudy is well-positioned to take advantage of a young Titans secondary. Nathaniel Hackett obviously deserves much of the blame for the Broncos struggles, but he’s done a good job of scheming wide receivers open downfield, which lends itself well to Jeudy. With the Titans bleeding fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, I’m starting Jeudy as a flex play.

Sit WR KJ Hamler

I want to see the Broncos get KJ Hamler more involved in the offense, but we need to see that happen before we can consider him in fantasy lineups. He is an interesting DFS option with the potential to rip off big plays against Tennessee’s secondary.

Start TE Greg Dulcich

Another shocker – the Titans are generous to opposing tight ends. They’re giving up 10 points per game to the position, tied for the fourth most in the league. Since making his debut in week 6, Greg Dulcich is averaging 12.1 points per game and is the TE4 from week’s 6-9. He’s integrated himself seamlessly and has opened up the offense in many ways. Hackett does a great job of working Dulcich and Hamler off one another, with Hamler dragging the defense out while Dulcich exploits the middle of the field. I like what I’m seeing from Dulcich so far, making him a start at a shallow position.

Sit Broncos D/ST

This is entirely dependent on who else is available. The Broncos defense is a fine start, but also a risky one. Randy Gregory will not return for this game and Baron Browning is questionable, which hampers their pass rush after trading away Bradley Chubb. I have confidence that the secondary can lock in against a Titans team that struggles to throw the ball, but Denver is giving up five yards per carry. Derrick Henry presents their toughest challenge yet, so I’m searching for better options but will start them if I need to.

