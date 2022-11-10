Top 3 bets for Broncos vs Titans

These betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook for the Denver Broncos vs Tennessee Titans matchup this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Greg Dulcich o39.5 receiving yards (-120 - $12 to win $10)

Third-round pick Greg Dulcich has been getting more and more involved in the Broncos offense after getting targeted 17 times throughout his first three games. In London, Dulcich had the best game of his young career posting four catches for 87 yards. Dulcich has gotten over 39.5 yards in every single start so far and I believe this trend will continue in this week’s game as well.

Titans first half spread -1 (-105 - $10.50 to win $10)

The Broncos have been down at halftime the past two matchups - against the Jaguars and the Jets. I believe with the Titans' exemplary defensive performance on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, the Titans will ride that momentum and jump out to an early lead in the first half in this one.

Broncos + 3.5 (-147 - $14.70 to win $10)

Despite the fact I think the Titans will jump out to an early lead and go into halftime with that lead, it does not mean I think this game will not be close coming down the stretch.

Regardless if Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis is quarterbacking the Titans on Sunday, the Broncos' defense should be able to set up the offense occasionally with good field position to be able to scratch and claw their way back into the game with a couple of McManus field goals. I’d take the extra half-point on the spread just to make sure you have protection from a game-winning field goal by Randy Bullock and the Titans.

Broncos News

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons does not practice Wednesday, considered day to day with knee sprain

Outside linebacker Baron Browning and tackle Cam Fleming also did not practice.

S Kareem Jackson named a team captain for Broncos

Safety Kareem Jackson will join Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Brandon McManus as part of the team’s leadership core.

After win vs. Jaguars, Broncos to wear white jerseys, blue pants against Titans

Denver earned a 21-17 win over Jacksonville in London in the white jerseys and blue pants.

Way Back When: Memories of a legendary and bruising playoff game between the Broncos and Oilers

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on a particularly memorable playoff game between the Broncos and Titans franchises.

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 10: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with the Titans

“The Broncos found some answers offensively late to win their game in London before the bye and will look to build on that momentum after the bye,” wrote Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer.

Mile High Morning: Josey Jewell says win over Jaguars was ‘great momentum booster’

"We had a couple losses in a row there, and a win going into the bye week kept that good energy going," Jewell told CBS4's Romi Bean.