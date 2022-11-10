NFL picks for Week 10 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 10, Adam Malnati is dominating the Mile High Report staff pick’em group here. I am four games back, while Ian St. Clair and Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann are well behind the pace Adam has set in 2022. Here’s where things stand:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 10 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is keeping ahead and after a bad weekend, I have fallen to third place behind Little44. There were a number of top performance with 10 wins last week: Immatrin2score, Little44, JG-ter’s Picks, G Unit, Habbrorapjay, and rwilless. Hopefully, I can stop fading everywhere on pick’em and have a good weekend here in Week 10.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!