Broncos vs. Titans: TV broadcast map for Week 10

If you are seeing ORANGE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Titans game on your local CBS affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week. This is just the fourth time the Broncos have played in a normal Sunday time slot, which is crazy to think about heading into Week 10 of the regular season.

The Tennessee Titans and Broncos are bit similar in that they are physical on defense and inconsistent on offense. The difference being that the Titans are winning more games than they are losing, while the Broncos have not. However, Denver went into their bye week with a victory and will be looking to push that into a short win-streak with a win on the road against the Titans.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November, 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.