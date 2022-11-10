Where the Broncos rank in the power rankings around the web

The Broncos got themselves a victory in London and then head into their bye week at a still disappointing 3-5 record. This has led many experts to rank the Broncos low in their power rankings, and rightfully so. However, they are coming off a bye week, so their record has remained unchanged. So let us see where the experts who do these power rankings have the Broncos ranked after their bye week.

ESPN - 22nd

Earlier this season, Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey called Surtain “phenomenal’’ and added, “He’s doing things now, with his approach and his technique, I really didn’t do until my fourth or fifth year.’’ Surtain has been a key player for the league’s No. 2 scoring defense. He routinely matches up with the opponent's best receivers and is consistently avoided by opposing quarterbacks. He has been a bright spot. — Jeff Legwold

NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus - 26th

The Broncos were sellers at the trade deadline, sending Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal that gets Denver back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s a move made with an eye on the future — something that certainly wasn’t in Denver’s initial plan when it delivered a massive haul to Seattle to land Russell Wilson in the offseason. Even with Chubb gone — the former first-rounder was enjoying his best season after an up-and-down start to his career — the Broncos’ defense should continue to get stops to keep the team in games. The question becomes whether Wilson and the offense can build off their game-winning drive over the Jags in Week 8 in London. If not, there will be much meaningless football to be played come December.

CBS Sports’s Pete Prisco - 22nd

They come off the bye with a brutal road trip at Tennessee. The good news is they found some offense in beating the Jaguars before the bye.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio - 25th

It won’t be any easier for Nathaniel Hackett over the final half of the season.

Fox News - 22nd

The Athletic - 19th

Bleeding Green Nation - 18th

18 - Denver Broncos (LW: 18) - The Broncos return from their bye to play in Tennessee. They need that game a lot more than their opponent does. Will they play like it?

USA Today - 28th

28. Broncos (25): Dealing Chubb was the best move for the long term – especially given what the Russell Wilson trade cost – but the league’s No. 2 defense will suffer in the short run.

Bleacher Report - 25th

Eight games into the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos are averaging the third-fewest points per game of any NFL team. The Kansas City Chiefs are averaging more points per half than Wilson’s Broncos score per game.

The Broncos’ decision to edge-rusher Bradly Chubb to Miami last week speaks to how the front office now feels about their 2022 prospects. But first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that while he was sorry to see Chubb go, he isn’t about to give on 2022—or his embattled offense.

“I’ve been working trying to find a way to get another first down and get some better third-down plans and red-zone plans to make sure that we’re scoring more points,” Hackett said when asked about the Chubb trade chatter.

“Bradley has been great. He’s a true pro. We love Bradley. He’s been somebody that I have loved getting to know. He’s had a great year this year. He’s been awesome. I can’t say enough good things about him and how much he means to me and everybody. When it comes to all the trade stuff, I let George [Paton] handle that stuff because I want to be sure we’re getting the best offensive group out there and making sure we’re doing a great job.”

Frankly, Hackett is wise to keep his focus on improving Denver’s pathetic offense. If the struggles continue, Wilson won’t get fired. Neither will wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Hackett is another story altogether.

Yahoo Sports - 19th

Sunday is a telling game for the Broncos. They are off the bye, playing at Tennessee. They showed some progress in their last game, a win over Jacksonville. Do they turn a corner and get a win at the Titans, or do they just sink back into the struggles they’ve had most of the season?