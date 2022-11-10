 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos wave of injuries continue this week with two more hamstring injuries on Thursday. It’s no one’s fault though, especially not Denver’s widely respected training staff.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Well, it’s Thursday and wouldn’t you know the Denver Broncos have lost two more key contributors to hamstring injuries with wide receiver KJ Hamler and FB/TE Andrew Beck both likely out this week after suffering these injuries during practice. The hits keep coming and I think I’m about fed up with injuries.

The Broncos lead the NFL in injured players and, thanks to a couple of tweets from Mike Klis, we shouldn’t expect anyone to be held accountable on the Broncos staff for this multi-year issue with injuries. Rant incoming...

In that first tweet, Klis rightfully questioned the Broncos injury issues and pointed to changes needed. However, it sure looks like someone quickly had him clarify with some nonsense that avoided accountability on everyone and everything. In that second tweet, I came away thinking this team doesn’t believe injuries are anyone’s fault and as long as their staff is “widely respected” that’s all that matters. The NFL is a results-driven league, except when it comes to widely respected staffs apparently.

As a fan, that second tweet ticked me off. Maybe I’m being overly harsh, but this frustration with injuries isn’t a new thing. My frustration has been building over the last 4-5 years. I believe you can have bad injury luck for a season, but if it extends to three, four, five plus years then the problem is with your actual training staff. Simple as that.

Now that my ranting is over, there is some good news to report today. Safety Justin Simmons was a DNP yesterday, but was out there in a limited capacity today. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, this is a good sign of progression towards playing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED DNP
Darius Phillips CB Illness -- DNP
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring -- LIMITED
Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED LIMITED
Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP LIMITED
P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Knee DNP LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP DNP
Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP DNP
Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED DNP
Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED DNP
Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP
Joshua Kalu DB Illness -- DNP
Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP
Teair Tart NT Illness DNP DNP
Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP DNP
Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED FULL
Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED FULL
Tory Carter FB Neck FULL FULL
Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED FULL
Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED FULL
David Long LB Knee LIMITED FULL
Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED FULL
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...