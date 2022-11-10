Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Thursday

Well, it’s Thursday and wouldn’t you know the Denver Broncos have lost two more key contributors to hamstring injuries with wide receiver KJ Hamler and FB/TE Andrew Beck both likely out this week after suffering these injuries during practice. The hits keep coming and I think I’m about fed up with injuries.
The Broncos lead the NFL in injured players and, thanks to a couple of tweets from Mike Klis, we shouldn’t expect anyone to be held accountable on the Broncos staff for this multi-year issue with injuries. Rant incoming...
Broncos have widely respected conditioning coach and trainers and head coach who has been mindful of injuries from his first training camp practice. Injuries are up around the league. Maybe no one person is to blame. But would imagine Broncos will look for answers. #9sports https://t.co/iJ7WccjMgz— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 10, 2022
In that first tweet, Klis rightfully questioned the Broncos injury issues and pointed to changes needed. However, it sure looks like someone quickly had him clarify with some nonsense that avoided accountability on everyone and everything. In that second tweet, I came away thinking this team doesn’t believe injuries are anyone’s fault and as long as their staff is “widely respected” that’s all that matters. The NFL is a results-driven league, except when it comes to widely respected staffs apparently.
As a fan, that second tweet ticked me off. Maybe I’m being overly harsh, but this frustration with injuries isn’t a new thing. My frustration has been building over the last 4-5 years. I believe you can have bad injury luck for a season, but if it extends to three, four, five plus years then the problem is with your actual training staff. Simple as that.
Now that my ranting is over, there is some good news to report today. Safety Justin Simmons was a DNP yesterday, but was out there in a limited capacity today. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, this is a good sign of progression towards playing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|LIMITED
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Amani Hooker
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Joshua Kalu
|DB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Teair Tart
|NT
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Josh Thompson
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Denico Autry
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Toe
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Tory Carter
|FB
|Neck
|FULL
|FULL
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Lonnie Johnson
|DB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
