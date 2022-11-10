Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Thursday

Well, it’s Thursday and wouldn’t you know the Denver Broncos have lost two more key contributors to hamstring injuries with wide receiver KJ Hamler and FB/TE Andrew Beck both likely out this week after suffering these injuries during practice. The hits keep coming and I think I’m about fed up with injuries.

The Broncos lead the NFL in injured players and, thanks to a couple of tweets from Mike Klis, we shouldn’t expect anyone to be held accountable on the Broncos staff for this multi-year issue with injuries. Rant incoming...

Broncos have widely respected conditioning coach and trainers and head coach who has been mindful of injuries from his first training camp practice. Injuries are up around the league. Maybe no one person is to blame. But would imagine Broncos will look for answers. #9sports https://t.co/iJ7WccjMgz — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 10, 2022

In that first tweet, Klis rightfully questioned the Broncos injury issues and pointed to changes needed. However, it sure looks like someone quickly had him clarify with some nonsense that avoided accountability on everyone and everything. In that second tweet, I came away thinking this team doesn’t believe injuries are anyone’s fault and as long as their staff is “widely respected” that’s all that matters. The NFL is a results-driven league, except when it comes to widely respected staffs apparently.

As a fan, that second tweet ticked me off. Maybe I’m being overly harsh, but this frustration with injuries isn’t a new thing. My frustration has been building over the last 4-5 years. I believe you can have bad injury luck for a season, but if it extends to three, four, five plus years then the problem is with your actual training staff. Simple as that.

Now that my ranting is over, there is some good news to report today. Safety Justin Simmons was a DNP yesterday, but was out there in a limited capacity today. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, this is a good sign of progression towards playing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED DNP Darius Phillips CB Illness -- DNP Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring -- LIMITED Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED LIMITED Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP LIMITED P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Justin Simmons S Knee DNP LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL

Titans Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP DNP Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP DNP Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED DNP Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED DNP Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP Joshua Kalu DB Illness -- DNP Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP Teair Tart NT Illness DNP DNP Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP DNP Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED FULL Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED FULL Tory Carter FB Neck FULL FULL Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED FULL Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED FULL David Long LB Knee LIMITED FULL Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED FULL Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED FULL