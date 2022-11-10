Thursday Night Football Week 10: Falcons at Panthers - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Atlanta Falcons have been competing and winning games this year behind the strength of their rushing attack. They have the leagues third best rushing attack. The only issue is, they are 29th in passing offense and 32nd in total defense. That should help the Carolina Panthers in this game, but they don’t have anything good going for them. They are 26th in total offense and 30th in total defense. Should be a good game. (laughs)

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I like the Falcons here. The Panthers are not a good football team and that will bear out over time. Atlanta squandered a potential win last week against a decent Chargers team, so I think they could bounce back here to beat a really bad team.