Kareem Jackson named a defensive team captain leading up to showdown vs Titans

The Denver Broncos are about to show us what they can do coming off a BYE week.

Among the chatter of practices and tape watching and getting back in the game, HC Nathaniel Hackett met with the media on Wednesday to discuss what’s ahead, one of those topics being a new distinction for strong safety Kareem Jackson.

“We named Kareem Jackson as our full-time defensive captain,” Hackett shared, “He’s a guy that’s played a lot of games and been around this league for a long time. Personally, I have so much respect for him. Our team does. He’s one of the leaders of our team. He’ll be our full-time captain for the defense moving forward.”

Of course, #22 isn’t the only team captain. Earlier this year, QB Russell Wilson, WR Courtland Sutton, K Brandon McManus, OLB Bradley Chubb, S Justin Simmons were announced as season team captains. With Chubb being gone from Denver, that list has obviously changed a bit.

“We’ll still have a rotating captain,” the coach further explained, “Every game we will have one person in.”

“It was something that we felt right and he was honored. I’m very happy for him to be a captain of this football team.” —Coach Hackett on making Kareem Jackson a team captain

According to Hackett, Jackson was a very popular choice for team captain early in the season. “I talked with a couple of the guys, a couple of the coaches, and talked with him,” he said, “It was something that we felt right and he was honored. I’m very happy for him to be a captain of this football team.”

Asked whether he feels ready for the team to face a very physical football team, Hackett agreed it was going to be a challenge. “I mean, you said it. They are an unbelievably physical football team. That’s what they pride themselves on. It’s something you point out to the team.”

“You let them know that these guys are going to bring it every single down,” he continued, “They love contact, they love being physical, and they pride themselves on that. It’s a challenge for our entire team to go against a very, very good physical football team.”

The Broncos will be heading to Nashville on Saturday to play the Tennessee Titans and the program will air on CBS at 11:00 AM Mile High time on Sunday.