All in the wrist, or all in the head? Russell Wilson, new accessory aim to keep Broncos in win column

Could something so simple as an additional layer of minimal clothing attire be the difference that turns the Denver Broncos offense forecast from constantly foggy (at best) to fearsome?

As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and given that the Broncos have broken just about every offensive strategy imaginable this season, a minor glimpse of success making one minor change might as well be carried over.

During the team’s trip to London, QB Russell Wilson donned a piece of apparel he had not been seen with this season, and as Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said recently, one he wasn’t too keen on wearing in the Pacific Northwest, either.

Carroll took a not-so-subtle shot at Wilson, his former Super Bowl winning QB, earlier this week suggesting that his new QB protege, Geno Smith, is leading the Seahawks offense to success for doing something Wilson didn’t.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of (the offensive success), too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

That “resistance”, of course, refers to Wilson, as his refusal to wear the band clearly meant rebellious non-compliance rather than having a decade of experience running the system and having a firm grasp on it. Unlike Smith, for example.

Wilson scoffed (or at least his version of scoffing) at the comments, counterarguing with the fact he won a lot of games in Seattle without the band.

Yet, ironically enough, he did wear a mini-play sheet on his wrist in London and has done so again this week. And Wilson finds himself in the unenviable position of many teenagers find themselves with their parents:

We the thing they told us to do, the thing we have been rebelling against, and end up being better for it, thus having to admit defeat to our parents, or...we do it, it doesn’t work, and we’re none the wiser.

In all reality, it’s probably closer to the situation above. Geno is using it more because he isn’t as accustomed to the Seahawks’ playbook as Wilson was, and Wilson is donning it because he, too, is still learning a new system.

But what is the NFL without a little exaggerated drama?

Broncos News

Report: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Out Week 10 with Hamstring Injury - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Hamler sustained the injury during practice Wednesday. FB/TE Andrew Beck also suffered hamstring injury.

‘He continues to get better and better’: After Bradley Chubb trade, OLB Nik Bonitto has opportunity to earn big role

“[I’m] just doing the same thing I’ve been doing: Taking the coaching points, looking at the guys ahead of me [to] see what they’re doing and just continually trying to improve every week,” Bonitto said.

Denver Broncos news: Justin Simmons limited at Thursday’s practice

After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Broncos safety Justin Simmons was back on the field Thursday.

Bronco notes: Kareem Jackson a captain again | 9news.com

Kareem Jackson was one of the Broncos’ defensive co-captains last season, a responsibility befitting a 12-year NFL starter. He is a defensive co-captain again.

Dolphins have created an Alabama-like environment for Tua Tagovailoa as Miami unlocks QB's potential - CBSSports.com

Miami has created Crimson Tide-like surroundings for its young quarterback

Chargers releasing former first-rounder Jerry Tillery, say breakup was 'necessary' for both sides - CBSSports.com

The defensive lineman was absent from practice Wednesday

D.C. AG files suit vs. Daniel Snyder, Commanders, Roger Goodell, NFL

The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Texans WR Brandin Cooks admits to frustration - Want to win

Texans wideout Brandin Cooks admitted to being frustrated on Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the NFL's trade deadline passed on Nov. 1.

Las Vegas Raiders place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

The Raiders have placed a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers -- TE Darren Waller and slot WR Hunter Renfrow -- on IR.