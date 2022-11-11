Broncos fans not feeling very confident coming out of the bye week

In our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey of Denver Broncos fans, we only put out the weekly confidence poll. It’s the bye week and I figured we could use a break from the hot takes. The weird part of this survey was how much confidence in the team snapped back to reality after the high of watching them defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Upon reflection, I think a lot of us may have begun to realize that they had three good offensive drives and the rest of was a complete s***show that included six three and outs. There is also the issue of injuries piling up even when they don’t even play a game. As it stands, 20% of the fanbase is feeling confident a week after that win and looking ahead to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

I may be in the minority, but I think Denver has a real shot to win this weekend and begin to change the narrative of this season. However, they have got to find a way to show everyone they can be efficient and consistent on offense. So far, they just haven’t done that for a full 60 minutes.

What do you all think of these survey results? Let us know in the comments section below.