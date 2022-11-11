Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Friday

As bad as things have been for the Denver Broncos on the injury front, they actually come into this game with a slight edge on that as the Tennessee Titans have been inundated with injuries this week.
The Broncos will be without wide receiver KJ Hamler and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck this week as both hurt their hamstrings in practice this week. Meanwhile, two other players are back from hamstring injuries and full participants today. The hamstring seems to be an issue with this training staff.
“We evaluate everything,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the hamstring injuries this season. “We have really good people here and everybody is doing everything they can to get these guys to be out in practice, in the games and to be able to play at a high level. Those things, they happen; It’s a part of the game. Some are early in practice, some are in the middle of practice. You never know when that is going to happen. Some guys are more susceptible than others. There are so many different things that go into that. It’s not just one thing and we are going to do everything we can to prevent that.”
The other issue this week is an unnamed illness. When asked if it were the flu or COVID-19, Hackett responded with “It’s just an illness.” All three players who came down with this illness are listed as questionable.
On the Titans front, two big losses for them in his game as both edge rusher Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons have been ruled out. That should help Denver’s beleaguered offensive line keep Russell Wilson off the turf. Both teams need this win badly, but obviously its Denver who we want to take this game.
Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Amani Hooker
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Josh Thompson
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Toe
|LIMITED
|FULL
|LIMITED
|--
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Denico Autry
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR
|LIMITED
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Joshua Kalu
|DB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tory Carter
|FB
|Neck
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Lonnie Johnson
|DB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Teair Tart
|NT
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
