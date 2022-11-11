 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have some players down, but the Tennessee Titans have a lot more heading into Week 10.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As bad as things have been for the Denver Broncos on the injury front, they actually come into this game with a slight edge on that as the Tennessee Titans have been inundated with injuries this week.

The Broncos will be without wide receiver KJ Hamler and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck this week as both hurt their hamstrings in practice this week. Meanwhile, two other players are back from hamstring injuries and full participants today. The hamstring seems to be an issue with this training staff.

“We evaluate everything,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the hamstring injuries this season. “We have really good people here and everybody is doing everything they can to get these guys to be out in practice, in the games and to be able to play at a high level. Those things, they happen; It’s a part of the game. Some are early in practice, some are in the middle of practice. You never know when that is going to happen. Some guys are more susceptible than others. There are so many different things that go into that. It’s not just one thing and we are going to do everything we can to prevent that.”

The other issue this week is an unnamed illness. When asked if it were the flu or COVID-19, Hackett responded with “It’s just an illness.” All three players who came down with this illness are listed as questionable.

On the Titans front, two big losses for them in his game as both edge rusher Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons have been ruled out. That should help Denver’s beleaguered offensive line keep Russell Wilson off the turf. Both teams need this win badly, but obviously its Denver who we want to take this game.

Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT
Nik Bonitto OLB Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED DNP DNP OUT
Kendall Hinton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Darius Phillips CB Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Justin Simmons S Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT
Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED FULL LIMITED --
Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL --
Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED DNP FULL --
Joshua Kalu DB Illness -- DNP FULL --
Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tory Carter FB Neck FULL FULL FULL --
Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED FULL FULL --
Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED FULL FULL --
David Long LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Teair Tart NT Illness DNP DNP FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

In This Stream

Week 10: Broncos vs. Titans - Everything we know

View all 21 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...