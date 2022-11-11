Broncos vs. Titans practice participation report: Friday

As bad as things have been for the Denver Broncos on the injury front, they actually come into this game with a slight edge on that as the Tennessee Titans have been inundated with injuries this week.

The Broncos will be without wide receiver KJ Hamler and tight end/fullback Andrew Beck this week as both hurt their hamstrings in practice this week. Meanwhile, two other players are back from hamstring injuries and full participants today. The hamstring seems to be an issue with this training staff.

“We evaluate everything,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the hamstring injuries this season. “We have really good people here and everybody is doing everything they can to get these guys to be out in practice, in the games and to be able to play at a high level. Those things, they happen; It’s a part of the game. Some are early in practice, some are in the middle of practice. You never know when that is going to happen. Some guys are more susceptible than others. There are so many different things that go into that. It’s not just one thing and we are going to do everything we can to prevent that.”

The other issue this week is an unnamed illness. When asked if it were the flu or COVID-19, Hackett responded with “It’s just an illness.” All three players who came down with this illness are listed as questionable.

On the Titans front, two big losses for them in his game as both edge rusher Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons have been ruled out. That should help Denver’s beleaguered offensive line keep Russell Wilson off the turf. Both teams need this win badly, but obviously its Denver who we want to take this game.

Here is your full Broncos-Titans practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT Nik Bonitto OLB Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED DNP DNP OUT Kendall Hinton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Darius Phillips CB Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Justin Simmons S Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Titans Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED FULL LIMITED -- Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL -- Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED DNP FULL -- Joshua Kalu DB Illness -- DNP FULL -- Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tory Carter FB Neck FULL FULL FULL -- Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED FULL FULL -- Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED FULL FULL -- David Long LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- Teair Tart NT Illness DNP DNP FULL